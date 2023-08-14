‘Jailer’ collections: This is what film’s Telugu version made in four days

Live
Despite having competition from three major releases, Rajinikanth’s latest film “Jailer” is making waves at the box office. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, and others in significant roles.
The movie is achieving remarkable success domestically and globally, including in the AP and TS regions.The news is that the Telugu version of the film has grossed over Rs. 32 crores in its first four days within the Telugu states. This is a noteworthy accomplishment for any recently dubbed film. The movie has received a positive reception from everyone and is projected to earn even more in the coming days.