‘Jailer’ OTT update: This Rajinikanth-starrer blockbuster to make OTT debut much earlier

Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer “Jailer” has proven to be a box-office sensation wherever it has been released. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has emerged as an industry hit in Kollywood. Tamannaah Bhatia also played a role in this movie. “Jailer” boasts powerful cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

Given the availability of pirated prints online, the makers are now contemplating advancing the OTT release of “Jailer” from its originally planned timeframe. Initially, the team aimed to make the film accessible to everyone on the Sun NXT digital platform during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival. However, there are indications that they are now considering an online release on September 7, 2023. An official announcement regarding this matter is pending.

Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon, Vinayakan, Sunil, Yogi Babu and others have played significant roles in this blockbuster. Sun Pictures has bankrolled this project, with Anirudh Ravichander as the music director.