Janhvi Kapoor looks eye-catching as Achiyyamma in ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his much-awaited film Peddi, a sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film has already generated strong buzz among fans, and the makers have now added to the excitement by unveiling a special poster featuring Janhvi Kapoor on the occasion of her birthday.

In the newly released poster, Janhvi Kapoor appears in a striking village look, radiating both charm and confidence. She plays the character Achiyyamma in the film, a role that seems to blend traditional grace with a spirited attitude. Dressed like a village belle, her styling reflects rustic elegance while also hinting at a strong personality within the story.

The film has been making headlines in recent weeks, especially after the release of its second single, Rai Rai Raa Raa. The motivational track has been composed by Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman and has already begun gaining attention among music lovers.

Peddi is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast that includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani in key roles.

With a powerful storyline, a promising cast, and a celebrated technical team, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in the coming year. The movie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on April 30, 2026.