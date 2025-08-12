Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright in Param Sundari Trailer, Sidharth Malhotra Impresses

Say hello to rom-coms! While two songs- Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree from the music album of Param Sundari had released earlier this month, it was only on Tuesday when the makers finally released the official trailer. Sid Malhotra, as the Delhi-based young man who makes his way to Kerala and gets introduced to Janhvi Kapoor. Sparks fly instantaneously but like the trailer hints at, there’s more trouble and cross-cultural conflict coming.

The trailer starts with Param (Sid Malhotra) and Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor) having a moment inside a church, laughing and sharing a joke. She is a dancer hailing from Kerala, while he is Param Sachdev from Delhi, who has come to Kerala and on the very first day meets her near their place of stay. Their connection is laidback and full of filmy references, but soon enough, she loses her cool and tells him off for playing with the emotions of everyone. Is he going to win them over, though? Especially Sundari?

The main highlight comes at the very end, when Janhvi Kapoor new film shouts at Param and his friend, and tells them ‘arrogant, entitled and prejudiced Janhvi Kapoor North Indians scene’. The question is posed to her by Param, and she shakes her head at him and then proceeds to show him the South Indian stalwarts in films. From Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu, to Mohanlal in Kerala, to Allu Arjun in Andhra Pradesh and Yash in Karnataka.

The Param Sundari movie trailer shared a fan reaction. “Janhvi’s last line was so funny — so happy that after so many films we have a fun romance film like this. Old school Bollywood is making a comeback,” one fan wrote after watching the Param Sundari trailer. Another fan had this to say, “The good old Bollywood rom-com is surely coming back. After Saiyaara, this one also looks super promising.” Another fan wrote, “Sid is looking very hot as Param.” “Thank god a good romcom! Will watch,” read another comment.