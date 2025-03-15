Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat with ‘NadiyonPaar’ throwback

Janhvi Kapoor is reminiscing about one of her most iconic dance numbers, NadiyonPaar, which has now surpassed half a billion views on YouTube. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the Roohichartbuster, the actress turned up the heat with her dazzling golden one-shoulder dress, flaunting her toned midriff and striking red lips.

Reflecting on the song, Janhvi revealed how nervous she was at the time, calling herself “such a kid” who was still adjusting to performing under bright lights. This was her first solo dance performance, making the experience even more special.





In her caption, Janhvi detailed the grueling schedule she endured while shooting NadiyonPaar. She wrapped up three intense days of filming for Good Luck Jerry in Patiala, then traveled overnight without sleep to shoot the song in just seven hours, before immediately flying back to resume her work on GLJ. Her dedication and passion for the craft shone through, proving her commitment to every role.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her next big project, starring alongside Ram Charan in the highly anticipated sports drama RC16. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see her in this exciting new avatar.