Janhvi posts a memorable picture on her mother late Sridevi’s b’day
Janhvi Kapoor, who recently faced a challenging phase with her spy thriller Ulajh struggling to gain momentum, is poised for a major comeback with her Tollywood debut in Jr NTR’s eagerly awaited film Devara: Part 1. As she transitions into this new chapter of her career, Kapoor has also been in the spotlight for a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, the legendary actress Sridevi.
On what would have been Sridevi’s birthday, Janhvi honored her mother’s memory by participating in her cherished tradition of visiting the Tirumala Tirupati temple. Accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi sought divine blessings, reflecting on her mother’s enduring legacy. Adding a personal touch to the tribute, Janhvi shared a touching childhood photograph featuring her mother, which quickly captured the hearts of fans and brought attention to Sridevi’s timeless beauty
As Janhvi Kapoor looks forward to her role in Devara: Part 1, she is also gearing up for another significant project. She is set to share the screen with Mega Powerstar Ram Charan in the forthcoming film RC 16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is anticipated to begin shooting shortly, with further details expected to emerge soon.