Jani Master's National Film Award Suspended Amid Serious Allegations

The National Film Awards Cell under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has suspended the National Film Award for Best Choreography awarded to Shaik Jani Basha, known professionally as Jani Master. This decision follows his recent conviction for the rape of a minor, bringing to light serious concerns regarding conduct within the entertainment sector.

Jani Master was honored with the National Award for Best Choreography for his work on the song ‘Megham Karukkatha’ from the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, which he co-choreographed with Sathish Krishnan. However, the award's suspension was announced shortly after he received a four-day interim bail, initially allowing him to participate in the upcoming National Film Awards ceremony.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a formal statement regarding the suspension, citing the gravity of the allegations against Jani Master. It confirmed that the Competent Authority has decided to revoke the National Film Award until further orders due to the serious nature of the accusations and the ongoing legal proceedings.

On September 19, 2024, Jani Master was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Cyberabad police in Goa. Following his arrest, he was presented in court and subsequently placed in 14-day judicial custody by the Upparpally court in Hyderabad. This custody has him held at Chanchalguda Central Jail.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by a 21-year-old woman, who accused Jani Master of sexual assault over six years. The allegations are particularly disturbing, as they include claims of abuse beginning when the woman was just 16 years old, resulting in charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Jani Master faces multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 376 (2), which pertains to the punishment for sexual assault; Section 506, concerning criminal intimidation; and Section 323, related to voluntarily causing hurt. Additionally, the inclusion of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act underscores the severity of the situation and the serious implications of the accusations against him.

Renowned for his choreography in the Southern film industry, Jani Master has worked with major stars, including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. However, in light of the recent allegations, he has been requested to resign from his role within the Jana Sena Party, which is led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.