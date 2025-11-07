‘Jatadhara’ review: Misses its mystical spark

Rating: 1.25/5

Sudheer Babu returns with Jatadhara, a bilingual supernatural mystery thriller shot in both Telugu and Hindi, featuring Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha in her Telugu debut. Despite its intriguing premise rooted in Indian folklore, the film struggles to balance concept with execution.

Story:

Shiva (Sudheer Babu), a corporate employee and part-time ghost hunter, believes fear—not evil spirits—is humanity’s true enemy. His recurring dream about a child under attack leads him to discover a strange link with Dhana Pisaachini (Sonakshi Sinha), a mythical demoness guarding hidden wealth. As Shiva unravels shocking secrets about his past and the supernatural realm, the story dives into the battle between belief, fear, and destiny.

Performances:

Sudheer Babu delivers another earnest performance, showcasing his physicality and intensity. His dance sequence in the climax is commendable. Sonakshi Sinha’s entry in the second half adds gravitas—her commanding presence and controlled performance as the demoness stand out. Unfortunately, the supporting cast barely registers any impact due to shallow writing.

Technicalities:

Directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal start with an interesting concept rooted in mythology, but their execution leaves much to be desired. Visually, Jatadhara falters. The cinematography is lackluster, and the CGI fails to bring the mystical elements to life. The music and background score lack the haunting touch a supernatural thriller demands. Editing feels rushed, especially in the first half, and the production quality appears inconsistent throughout.

Analysis:

The first half meanders aimlessly, while the second half, though promising initially, collapses under weak writing and uninspired direction. Despite sincere performances by the leads, Jatadhara ends up a dull, disconnected experience. Jatadhara had the potential to be an engaging supernatural tale, but poor writing and technical shortcomings make it a forgettable watch.