‘Jawan’ OTT release: This is when this SRK-starrer is making digital debut
This year has been a great year for Shah Rukh Khan as he had scored two industry hits in the form of “Pathaan” and “Jawan.” The latter is so special for fans because director Atlee presented King Khan in a never-before mass avatar. The movie grossed about 1150 crores at the worldwide box office. The Hindi version amassed over 590 crores nett. Jawan’s Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions collected about 60 crores nett, which is the highest for a Bollywood film.
There have been a lot of rumours that “Jawan” will make its OTT debut on November 2, marking SRK’s birthday. Netflix has the digital rights of this mighty blockbuster. The streaming platform has been teasing the fans regarding the OTT release announcement for the past couple of days. The word is that Netflix will provide the announcement anytime soon. Well, the action drama is expected to create more records in the digital space, too. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Girija Oak played vital roles.