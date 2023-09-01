Live
- Healthy morning habits to eliminate stress from life
- A parent’s guide to managing Asthma triggers in kids
- Delhi Police Deny Lockdown Rumors During G20 Summit; Establishes Controlled Zone
- World Coconut Day
- Prez Murmu gives nod to rename Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum
- Couldn't resist rigging in Bengal panchayat polls due to life threat: Presiding officer to Calcutta High Court
- Young talent Ridhi Dograto play SRK mother in ‘Jawan’
- UN rapporteur for North Korean human rights to visit Seoul next week
- Date locked for Ravi Teja’s‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’first single
- Maharashtra Dada shree foundation holds various programs on YS Rajasekhar Reddy death anniversary
Just In
‘Jawan’ trailer at Burj Khalia; here is the video
“Jawan” is an upcoming Bollywood movie starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Directed by Atlee, the action-packed drama has Nayanthara as the female lead.
“Jawan” is an upcoming Bollywood movie starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Directed by Atlee, the action-packed drama has Nayanthara as the female lead. The trailer got released yesterday and created much more hype to the film. Bollywood Baadshah’s grace, comedy timing and style made fans go high with this trailer cut. Fans are complimenting Atlee for showing their hero in a never seen before avatar.
After unveiling the theatrical trailer online, the maker touched down Dubai to launch the trailer on the iconic Burj Khalia. Shah Rukh Khan later interacted with the fans there. He also treated fans with his signature pose.
“Jawan” has Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and others in significant roles. Red Chillies Entertainment produced this biggie, which has Anirudh Ravichander’s music.