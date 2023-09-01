‘Jawan’ trailer at Burj Khalia; here is the video

“Jawan” is an upcoming Bollywood movie starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Directed by Atlee, the action-packed drama has Nayanthara as the female lead. The trailer got released yesterday and created much more hype to the film. Bollywood Baadshah’s grace, comedy timing and style made fans go high with this trailer cut. Fans are complimenting Atlee for showing their hero in a never seen before avatar.



After unveiling the theatrical trailer online, the maker touched down Dubai to launch the trailer on the iconic Burj Khalia. Shah Rukh Khan later interacted with the fans there. He also treated fans with his signature pose.

“Jawan” has Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and others in significant roles. Red Chillies Entertainment produced this biggie, which has Anirudh Ravichander’s music.



