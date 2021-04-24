Jaya Prada Reveals Cold War With Sridevi

Multilingual actress Jaya Prada has spoken about her old professional rivalry with Late Sridevi. She has revealed details about the cold war between herself and Sridevi during yesteryears.

The actress and politician Jayaprada who was a guest recently on a show has spoken about her relationship with the late actress. "I and Sridevi have acted in several movies as friends and sisters. But in real life, we have not spoken to each other even once. We were competing with each other. I wanted to act better than Sridevi, I wanted to give more hit movies than her.

I wanted to wear good costumes, sign movies under good banners and work with reputed production houses, and act in more number of movies than her. This led to professional jealousy and rivalry and as a result, it bred a kind of enemity between us. Hence we were not on talking terms with each other. On several occasions, when we came face to face we never used to look at each other. During some occasions, when we had to meet in shooting sets somebody used to introduce us and we used to just say "Hi" and move off from that place" thus has stated Jayaprada.



Once it so happened during the shooting of a movie, the lead actors of the movie super star Rajesh Khanna and Jitendra locked both me and Sridevi in the makeup room for about one hour. Their idea was that we would speak to each other at least during that hour. But even than we did not speak to each other," said Jayaprada.

"But when Sridevi died all of a sudden, I was deeply shocked. I felt I became lonely. I got depressed after remembering our old days. I felt very much that I should have spoken to Sridevi," thus regretted Jayaprada who became emotional.