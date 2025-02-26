JD Chakravarthy Praises ‘Raa Raja’ Experiment

Making a film with a unique concept like 'Raa Raja' is truly a remarkable achievement: Versatile actor JD Chakravarthy congratulates director B. Shiva Prasad

The upcoming film 'Raa Raja', directed by B. Shiva Prasad under the banner of Shri Padmini Cinemas and presented by Smt. Padma, relies entirely on its story and narration without showcasing the faces of the artists. Filming without revealing faces is no small feat, and the 'Raa Raja' team is ready to impress with this bold experiment. The movie also features Burle Hari Prasad as the executive producer and Kittu as the line producer. The film is scheduled for a grand release on March 7.

While unveiling the poster of 'Raa Raja', JD Chakravarthy shared, "Just looking at the title and poster of 'Raa Raja' makes it incredibly intriguing. Usually, when a girl hugs or kisses, it's portrayed as a happy moment. But in this poster, even though the girl is hugging, there’s an unsettling sense of fear. The colouring, font, and tagline in the poster all suggest that the film is filled with twists and turns. It appears to be a supernatural thriller. What’s even more interesting is that they aren’t showing the faces of the hero and heroine. Creating fear without revealing any faces is no small achievement. No horror director in the world has made a film without showing faces. It’s a fantastic concept, and I hope this movie becomes a huge hit. All the best to the director and producers."

The film features Rahul Shrivatsav as the cinematographer and Shekhar Chandra as the music director.