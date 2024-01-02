Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs, bikini style on New Year vacay

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez wrapped up 2023 by showing off her abs. The singer was spotted taking a casual stroll down a white-sand beach in St. Barts in the Caribbean on Saturday, ahead of the new year.

JLo was photographed wearing a black string bikini that highlighted her toned abs and arms, along with a flowy patterned robe, reports 'People' magazine.

She paired the look with a cream-coloured, wide-brim hat. Late Sunday evening, the star marked New Year's Eve with an Instagram post featuring a series of photos of herself dressed in a cream-coloured silk suit, dark furry jacket and black, flat-brimmed hat.

As per 'People', JLo and husband Ben Affleck, who rang in 2024 together, could be seen swaying arm-in-arm as they watched a fireworks display outside their window in a video Lopez posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday night.

The singer and actress opted for a more laid-back style while on vacation, which was a stark contrast from the glamorous ensemble she donned for her and Affleck's star-studded Christmas bash at their Los Angeles home last month. For that soiree, Lopez wore a long red Magda Butrym gown, which featured rose appliqués on her right shoulder.

She shared three pictures featuring the festive Christmas look on her Instagram at the time. One photo included a shot of Lopez putting on her lip gloss while she showed off her long-sleeved gown. Another closeup shot captured the ‘Marry Me’ star staring directly at her reflection, displaying her glam: a dark bronzed smokey eye, bright peach blush and nude metallic lip gloss. Lopez's hair was styled with an Old Hollywood glamour-inspired blowout.