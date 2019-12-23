Jersey Shooting Gets Kick-Started

Nani's movie 'Jersey' has got a decent hit and also made the audience witness the lovely relationship between a father and son. Directed by Gawtam Tinnanuri, this movie received critical acclaim for Nani's brilliant performance. Shraddha Srinath was seen as his wife and Ronit as his son Nani.

It is a story of a middle-aged person who was once a cricketer but left his profession due to some personal issues. But later he had to revive his career for his son and eventually loses his life playing cricket. Nani has taken the movie a notch higher with his spectacular performance and exceptionally best dialogue delivery. Even Shraddha and Ronit supported him very well making the movie bag a decent hit.

Jersey story is taken to the national audience with its Bollywood remake. Guess what, our Bollywood Kabir Singh is going to play the role of Nani. Who can be the best choice than this Bollywood hero? He already proved his talent scoring a blockbuster hit with Kabir Singh. Gawtam is also holding the megaphone and directing this Hindi remake as well.

Mrunal Thakur is the lead lady and other casting details will be out soon. Tollywood ace producers Dil Raju and Allu Arvind along with Aman Gill will finance the movie under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. The film's official shoot has been kick-started recently in this month and it is expected to release on 28th August 2020.







