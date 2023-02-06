'Jhum Jhummandhile' Lyrical Video From Santosh Shoban And Gouri's 'Sridevi Shoban Babu' Movie Is Out…

Tollywood's young actor Santosh Shoban is coming up with interesting plots. Be it Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, Ek Mini Katha or Like Share & Subscribe, all these belong with different genres and raised interest with their engaging plots. Now, he is all to come up with another interesting movie 'Sridevi Shoban Babu' which has Gouri G Kishan as the lead actress. As the movie is all set to hit the theatres in a couple of weeks, the makers launched the lyrical video of the peppy song "Jhum Jhummandhile…" and showcased a cute chemistry between the lead actors…



Along with sharing the lyrical video, the makers also wrote, "Mana Oori JAATHARA Lo. Dance your hearts out for #JhumJhummandhiLe with #SrideviShobanBabu

@SakethKomanduri @MohanaBhogaraju #VijayKumarBalla #SSBFromFeb18th".

Going with the song, it is all peppy and looks like shot in a village jathara… Santosh and Gouri looked awesome in the traditional looks and the song going with folk lyrics also perfectly suited for their love proposal. Ace singer Sakesh and Mohana Bhogaraju took it to the next level while lyricist Balla Vijaya Kumar penned amazing lyrics!

Sridevi Shoban Babu is directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala and is produced by megastar Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela and Vishnu Prasad under the Gold Box Entertainments banner.

The movie will hit the theatres on 18th February, 2023…