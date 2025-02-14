JioHotstar – Unveiling Infinite Possibilities

JioStar, the recently formed JV with the merger of Viacom18 and Star India, announced the launch of JioHotstar, bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar – two of India’s leading platforms for premium sports, entertainment and lots more. This coming together of brands, expansive content, cutting-edge features, and a large audience and subscriber base marks a globally unprecedented milestone in the streaming industry. With close to 3 lac hours of entertainment, unparalleled live sports coverage, and more than 50 crore users, JioHotstar is set to redefine entertainment and unlock Infinite Possibilities for audiences.

Speaking on the launch of JioHotstar, Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar said, “At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of Infinite Possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all. By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalizing content like never before.”

In line with its promise of making premium entertainment accessible to all, JioHotstar invites everyone to come and watch all their favourite shows, movies and live sports without the need for a subscription. For those looking for an uninterrupted and enhanced experience, JioHotstar provides compelling subscription plans tailored to diverse audience needs, starting at Rs. 149/quarter. Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to seamlessly transition and set up their JioHotstar subscriptions.

An Unparalleled Content Universe

JioHotstar is set to redefine entertainment with an extensive and diverse content slate curated for 1.4 billion Indians across 10 languages. From the widest selection of TV programming anywhere in the world to genre-defining originals to widely loved reality entertainment to blockbuster films, anime, and international premieres, JioHotstar ensures there’s something for every viewer. JioHotstar will offer the best of Hollywood, with Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount – all on the same platform; something almost no other streaming service globally provides.

Bringing together the deepest selection of Hollywood entertainment, the best of Indian shows and movies from all parts of the country, and the widest sports offering – JioHotstar promises no matter what you want to watch, you will find it here.

Additionally, the platform introduces ‘Sparks’, a flagship initiative spotlighting India’s biggest digital creators through innovative and engaging formats.

“JioHotstar is setting a new benchmark for digital-first entertainment. The platform is immersive, inclusive, and audience centric. While we have endless entertainment to offer, we are committed to continually innovate and elevate storytelling, ensuring that every Indian, regardless of language, discovers content they love,” added Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar, while elaborating on the entertainment offering.

The Ultimate Sports and Live Events Destination

JioHotstar is transforming how audiences engage with sports with immersive, interactive experiences for every fan, from passionate connoisseurs to big-event viewers.

JioHotstar is the home of premier tournaments like ICC events, IPL, and WPL, while also spotlighting grassroots cricket with the Indian Street Premier League and pathway events from BCCI, ICC, and state associations. Beyond cricket, it brings global sporting excellence with the Premier League and Wimbledon while powering domestic leagues like Pro Kabaddi and ISL.

What sets JioHotstar apart is its elevated streaming experience — featuring ultra-HD 4K streaming, AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, multi-angle viewing and range of 'culture' and 'special interest' feeds — ensuring fans enjoy deeper, more immersive access to the sports they love.

Emphasizing the platform’s transformative role in sports, Sanjog Gupta, CEO – Sports, JioStar, said, “Sports in India is more than just a game—it’s a shared experience that unites millions. JioHotstar is revolutionizing how fans experience live sports, combining the best of technology, access, storytelling, and innovation with the fan at the heart of everything. Whether it’s the pride in India Cricket, the electric atmospherics of Premier League, passion for India's indigenous sports or exposure for grassroot-level competitions, we will deliver a range of experiences, catering to both 'lean in' and 'lean back' behaviours across a billion screens. We are now taking this philosophy beyond sports by bringing culture-defining live experiences to our audiences. The overwhelming response to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres live-stream has set us off on this exciting new journey towards infinite possibilities.”

A Brand Built on Infinite Possibilities

JioHotstar’s new brand identity embodies its vision for boundless entertainment. The ‘Big Bang’ symbolizes the dawn of a new era, while the ‘Ripples’ radiate outward, representing energy, transformation, and innovation.

Beyond entertainment, JioHotstar presents unprecedented opportunities for brands and advertisers. With its vast audience reach, advanced ad formats, and data-driven personalization, the platform offers unique ways for businesses to engage meaningfully with consumers.

JioHotstar is not just shaping the future of entertainment—it is unlocking limitless possibilities for audiences, creators, and brands alike.