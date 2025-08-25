JJ Perry leads ‘Toxic’ action

Hollywood action director JJ Perry, famed for his work on ‘John Wick’, is leading an all-Indian stunt team for a landmark 45-day action shoot for Yash’s upcoming film ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups’. Known for choreographing sequences in ‘Fast & Furious’ and ‘Day Shift’, Perry calls working with Yash and Geetu Mohandas a career highlight.

While most productions might pause during Mumbai’s relentless monsoon, the makers of ‘Toxic’ are embracing the storm—both literally and creatively. The ambitious action schedule is being executed with meticulous planning and intensive coordination between Perry, lead star and producer Yash, director Geetu Mohandas, DNEG, and producer Venkat K Narayana.

“This Indian crew is world-class. That’s precisely why I chose to work with them,” Perry shared. “We’re tackling a major sequence right now, and I’m super stoked. It’s a challenge, but I love a great challenge—and this team is meeting it head-on. We’re here to push boundaries together—and that’s what filmmaking is.”

The preparation included extensive storyboarding, previs, tactical rehearsals, and artistic collaboration, aimed at creating an action language that feels immersive, visceral, and fresh for Indian cinema. Perry noted, “In my 35 years, I’ve worked in 39 countries. I’m a fan of Indian cinema—it’s creative, artistic, and bold. Getting the chance to work with Yash, Geetu, Venkat, and their incredible team has been a highlight. Geetu has great vision, and everyone from cinematographer Rajeev Ravi to the art and production team has been fantastic.”

Currently shooting in Mumbai, ‘Toxic’ is the first large-scale bilingual film to be shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with multiple dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. This approach ensures the narrative retains authenticity while appealing to audiences worldwide, making the film not just a pan-Indian release but a global cinematic event.

“India’s culture is ancient, rich, and layered. As an American, coming here and blending global cinematic grammar with Indian storytelling has been very exciting. I don’t want to replicate what’s been done—I want to create something unique, and ‘Toxic’ is giving me that chance,” Perry added.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups’ is a high-stakes, large-scale film that merges depth with spectacle. It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.