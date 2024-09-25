Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Devara Part 1’ Advance Bookings Reach Rs 17.13 Cr

‘Devara Part 1,’ Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters on September 27. The movie has already made headlines with its robust advance bookings, which commenced on September 23, garnering an impressive Rs 17.13 crore across India. Including blocked seats, the total collection has reached an estimated Rs 28.96 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk.

‘Devara Part 1’ boasts a talented ensemble cast featuring renowned actors such as Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. The film will be released in its original Telugu version, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, catering to a diverse audience across India.

In anticipation of the film's release, the makers unveiled the trailer on Sunday, setting the tone for the action-packed narrative. The trailer begins with Jr. NTR recounting a dream in which the sea is tinged with red, immediately evoking intrigue and suspense. The visuals depict chaos and bloodshed, suggesting a darker, more intense storyline.

Prakash Raj's compelling narration introduces key characters and promises thrilling action sequences that are sure to captivate audiences. Saif Ali Khan appears as Jr. NTR’s ruthless friend, while Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Jr. NTR’s love interest. Fans are also treated to glimpses of Jr. NTR in a double role, adding another layer of excitement to the film.

With its combination of high-stakes drama, powerful performances, and stunning visuals, ‘Devara Part 1’ is positioned to be one of the biggest releases of the year. The film’s engaging storyline, coupled with its star-studded cast, promises an exhilarating cinematic experience for fans of all ages.