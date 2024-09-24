Jr NTR creates a rare feat; surpass $2 million in pre-sales for two consecutive films in the USA

Jr NTR’s highly anticipated action drama Devara: Part 1 is set for a grand theatrical release on September 27, 2024, across multiple languages. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, marking her debut in Telugu cinema.

The excitement surrounding Devara has reached new heights with Jr NTR achieving a remarkable milestone. He becomes the first Indian actor to surpass $2 million in pre-sales for two consecutive films in the USA. The film’s premieres will commence a day earlier, on September 26, 2024, setting the stage for an explosive opening at the box office. With meticulously planned promotions, fans are eagerly awaiting the movie's release, and expectations are sky-high.

In addition to the lead pair, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist. Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Shine Tom Chacko, and Getup Srinu also play crucial roles, adding to the film’s star power. Music for the film is composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, further elevating the movie’s appeal.

With Devara, Jr NTR is set to deliver another powerful performance in what promises to be one of the most exciting releases of the year. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until the film hits theaters, confident that it will be a blockbuster success.