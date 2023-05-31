Live
June Birthday Calendar: Balakrishna And Sonakshi Sinha Are All Set To Celebrate Their Birthdays This Month
- Coming to Tollywood, Balakrishna, Nikhil Siddhartha, Priyamani and a few others are all set to celebrate their birthdays in June!
- Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Amrita Rao and a few other Bollywood actors are also ready to turn a year older this month!
The hot summer came to an end making us await for the cool winds that bring a shower… As this month is already filled with some most-awaited movies, even it has a few ace actors birthdays. Ace film stars like Balakrishna, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhavan, Illayaraja, Nikhil Siddhartha and a few other actors will turn a year older this month…
Check out the below-listed birthday calendar of Tollywood and Bollywood actors and mark these special days to wish them through social media…
1st June
• Madhavan
• Nikhil Siddhartha
2nd June
• Illayaraja
• Mani Ratnam
• Sonakshi Sinha
• Anjan Shrivastav
• Hema Chandra
• Gunasekhar
• Keerthi Bhat
3rd June
Sarika
4th June
• Priyamani
• Venu
5th June
Rambha
6th June
• Neha Kakkar
• Hamida
7th June
• Amrita Rao
• Ekta Kapoor
8th June
• Shilpa Shetty
• Dimple Kapadia
• Saritha
9th June
• Ameesha Patel
• Sonam Kapoor
• Karan Wahi
10th June
• Mika Singh
• Tejasswi Prakash
• Rahul Sipligunj
• Balakrishna
12th June
• Sharada
• Gopichand
13th June
Disha Patani
GV Prakash Kumar
14th June
• Kirron Kher
• Bindu Madhavi
• Tarun Arora
15th June
Koratala Siva
16th June
• Mithun Chakraborty
• Imtiaz Ali
• Amaal Malik
• Anjali
18th June
Arvind Swami
19th June
• Ashish Vidhyarthi
• Kajal Aggarwal
20th June
Sampath Nandi
22nd June
BVS Ravi
24th June
Vijayashanti
25th June
Karisma Kapoor
26th June
• Arjun Kapoor
• Suresh Gopi
28th June
Anand L Rai
30th June
• Avika Gor
• Allari Naresh
• Tammareddy Bharadwaja
So guys, be ready to celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars…