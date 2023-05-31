  • Menu
June Birthday Calendar: Balakrishna And Sonakshi Sinha Are All Set To Celebrate Their Birthdays This Month

June Birthday Calendar: Balakrishna And Sonakshi Sinha Are All Set To Celebrate Their Birthdays This Month
Highlights

  • Coming to Tollywood, Balakrishna, Nikhil Siddhartha, Priyamani and a few others are all set to celebrate their birthdays in June!
  • Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Amrita Rao and a few other Bollywood actors are also ready to turn a year older this month!

The hot summer came to an end making us await for the cool winds that bring a shower… As this month is already filled with some most-awaited movies, even it has a few ace actors birthdays. Ace film stars like Balakrishna, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhavan, Illayaraja, Nikhil Siddhartha and a few other actors will turn a year older this month…

Check out the below-listed birthday calendar of Tollywood and Bollywood actors and mark these special days to wish them through social media…

1st June

• Madhavan

• Nikhil Siddhartha

2nd June

• Illayaraja

• Mani Ratnam

• Sonakshi Sinha

• Anjan Shrivastav

• Hema Chandra

• Gunasekhar

• Keerthi Bhat

3rd June

Sarika

4th June

• Priyamani

• Venu

5th June

Rambha

6th June

• Neha Kakkar

• Hamida

7th June

• Amrita Rao

• Ekta Kapoor

8th June

• Shilpa Shetty

• Dimple Kapadia

• Saritha

9th June

• Ameesha Patel

• Sonam Kapoor

• Karan Wahi

10th June

• Mika Singh

• Tejasswi Prakash

• Rahul Sipligunj

• Balakrishna

12th June

• Sharada

• Gopichand

13th June

Disha Patani

GV Prakash Kumar

14th June

• Kirron Kher

• Bindu Madhavi

• Tarun Arora

15th June

Koratala Siva

16th June

• Mithun Chakraborty

• Imtiaz Ali

• Amaal Malik

• Anjali

18th June

Arvind Swami

19th June

• Ashish Vidhyarthi

• Kajal Aggarwal

20th June

Sampath Nandi

22nd June

BVS Ravi

24th June

Vijayashanti

25th June

Karisma Kapoor

26th June

• Arjun Kapoor

• Suresh Gopi

28th June

Anand L Rai

30th June

• Avika Gor

• Allari Naresh

• Tammareddy Bharadwaja

So guys, be ready to celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars…

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

