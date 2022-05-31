June Calendar: Check Out The Film Stars Birthdays That Fall In Next Month

After enjoying the summer season with full of joy and excitement post-Covid-19, June is all set to welcome the breezy rains and cool winds. Well, along with the amazing weather, one can also experience the most-awaited movies of both Tollywood and Bollywood in this month. So, as usual, we are here with the list of film stars' birthdays!

So, check out the list and don't miss the chance of wishing your favourite stars through social media and also be ready to witness the amazing surprises on those special days!

Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in June, 2022…

June 1st

Madhavan

Nikhil Siddhartha

June 2nd

Illayaraja

Mani Ratnam

Sonakshi Sinha

June 4th

Priyamani

June 6th

Neha Kakkar

June 7th

Ekta Kapoor

Amrita Rao

June 8th

Shilpa Shetty

Dimple Kapadia

June 9th

Sonam Kapoor

June 10th

Mika Singh

Tejasswi Prakash

June 11th

Adah Sharma

Raj Tarun

Sudheer Babu

June 13th

Disha Patani

June 14th

Kirron Kher

June 16th

Mithun Chakraborty

Imtiaz Ali

Amaal Malik

June 19th

Kajal Aggarwal

June 24th

Vijayashanti

June 25th

Karisma Kapoor

June 26th

Arjun Kapoor

June 28th

Anand L Rai

June 30th

Avika Gor

Allari Naresh

So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!