June Calendar: Check Out The Film Stars Birthdays That Fall In Next Month
- The film stars birthday calendar of June month is here…
- From Sonam Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty, a few ace actors of Tollywood and Bollywood are all set to turn a year older in this month!
After enjoying the summer season with full of joy and excitement post-Covid-19, June is all set to welcome the breezy rains and cool winds. Well, along with the amazing weather, one can also experience the most-awaited movies of both Tollywood and Bollywood in this month. So, as usual, we are here with the list of film stars' birthdays!
So, check out the list and don't miss the chance of wishing your favourite stars through social media and also be ready to witness the amazing surprises on those special days!
Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in June, 2022…
June 1st
Madhavan
Nikhil Siddhartha
June 2nd
Illayaraja
Mani Ratnam
Sonakshi Sinha
June 4th
Priyamani
June 6th
Neha Kakkar
June 7th
Ekta Kapoor
Amrita Rao
June 8th
Shilpa Shetty
Dimple Kapadia
June 9th
Sonam Kapoor
June 10th
Mika Singh
Tejasswi Prakash
June 11th
Adah Sharma
Raj Tarun
Sudheer Babu
June 13th
Disha Patani
June 14th
Kirron Kher
June 16th
Mithun Chakraborty
Imtiaz Ali
Amaal Malik
June 19th
Kajal Aggarwal
June 24th
Vijayashanti
June 25th
Karisma Kapoor
June 26th
Arjun Kapoor
June 28th
Anand L Rai
June 30th
Avika Gor
Allari Naresh
So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!