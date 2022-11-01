Junior NTR And Rajinikanth Attend The ‘Karnataka Ratna Event’

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj S Bommai honoured late actor Puneeth Rajkumar with 'The Karnataka Ratna Award'. The actor's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar received the award in the presence of Puneeth's brother Shiva Rajkumar and other family members. Even South Indian ace actors Junior NTR and Rajinikanth were also present at the event.



Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on 29th October, 2021 at the age of 46. His sudden demise shocked many of his fans and co-stars as he always maintained a healthy life style!

Junior NTR reminisced Puneeth Rajkumar and said he was a great son, husband, friend, father, actor, dancer and singer, and above all, a great human being. He also added, "Do not get me wrong, but I feel the meaning of Karnataka Ratna itself is Puneeth Rajkumar".

Even Rajinikanth also spoke about this great actor and told, "That four-year-old is still etched in my mind. Lakhs of people came to pay their respects to Appu after he died. Why did they come? They came because of his great character. He lived among us for some time, played with us and made us laugh, and then, that child returned to god. However, his soul is still with us."

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai also honoured both actors and also dropped a post on his Twitter page…

"ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಕರೆಗೆ ಓಗೊಟ್ಟು, ದಿ. ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ರವರಿಗೆ "ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರತ್ನ" ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಪ್ರದಾನ ಮಾಡಲು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿ, ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ತೋರಿದ ಮಹಾನ ನಟರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ರಜನಿಕಾಂತ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಶ್ರೀ ಜೂನಿಯರ್ ಎನ್.ಟಿ.ಆರ್. ರವರಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಹೃದಯಾಂತರಾಳದಿಂದ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. @rajinikanth @tarak9999".

This ace actor passed away due to cardiac arrest on 29th October, 2021!