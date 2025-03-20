Live
Justin Timberlake performs mid-air for co-passengers on his flight to Argentina
Hollywood multi-hyphenate Justin Timberlake recently made air travel for his co-passenger on his flight to Argentina.
Los Angeles: Hollywood multi-hyphenate Justin Timberlake recently made air travel for his co-passenger on his flight to Argentina.
The singer, 44, took over an airplane while traveling to South America for the next leg of his Forget Tomorrow world tour, reports ‘People’ magazine.
The 10-time Grammy winner recently shared a video on TikTok of him playfully addressing a busy plane using the overhead speaker. Dressed in a pastel green hoodie with an orange design, he said, "Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to JT Live 25 South American Leg”.
As per ‘People’, when the flight attendants went on with their safety demonstration, Justin took over the narration part. "The lifejacket is located in a pouch at the side of your seat. To inflate the lifejacket, pull firmly on the red toggles”, he read off a paper.
When the announcement ends, the camera pans around the flight, showing passengers cheering and clapping for the celebrity takeover.
"South America, we’re coming for you", he captioned the post. A second video shows the pop star ditching his flight attendant cosplay and, instead, playing golf down the aisle of the plane.
"A number of players putt from the back part of the screen and the numbers have not been good", a person says in the background as the camera focuses on Timberlake, sans shoes, lining his golf club behind one of two golf balls.
The singer hits the ball and it zooms down the aisle, veering to the sides before making its way into a cup that is being held with a corner of the lid against the ground on the opposite end. He cheers as he runs down the aisle, high-fiving a few passengers.
Justin is set to perform at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 21, followed by appearances at Lollapalooza Chile, Festival Estereo Picnic and Lollapalooza Brazil.