Jyothika likely to get more offers from B-town after ‘Shaitaan’

The much-anticipated horror thriller, "Shaitaan," has captured the audience's attention with its gripping trailer. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring heavyweight stars such as Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, and Jyothika in lead roles.

One of the key elements generating excitement is the comeback of Jyothika to Hindi cinema after a considerable hiatus. The actress, who made her debut in the late '90s with the film "Doli Saja Ke Rakna," is set to deliver a powerful performance as Ajay Devgn's wife in "Shaitaan."

Jyothika's presence in the film has injected a fresh perspective, and her stellar acting skills are expected to be a major highlight. The trailer has ignited anticipation for the movie's release on March 8, 2024, and fans are eager to witness the chemistry and performances of the star-studded cast.

Interestingly, the film marks Vikas Bahl's foray into the horror genre, adding an element of intrigue for audiences familiar with his previous work. The combination of a talented director and a stellar cast suggests that "Shaitaan" could offer a unique and captivating cinematic experience.

Moreover, reports suggest that Jyothika has signed on for additional projects in Hindi cinema, indicating a significant return to the Bollywood spotlight. This news has heightened curiosity among fans about her upcoming ventures and the roles she will portray.

As the film's release date approaches, expectations are running high, fueled by the promising trailer and the excitement surrounding Jyothika's comeback. "Shaitaan" is poised to make a strong impact in the horror thriller genre, and cinephiles are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to delve into its mysterious and spine-chilling narrative.