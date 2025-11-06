‘Kaantha’ trailer promises a cinematic masterpiece

The much-awaited period drama Kaantha starring Dulquer Salmaan is set to release on November 14, and excitement is already running high following the release of its gripping trailer, launched today by Rebel Star Prabhas.

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha explores the complex relationship between a rising actor and his mentor. What starts as a bond built on trust and creative collaboration soon turns into a fierce clash of ego, ambition, and artistic ideals when their shared dream project, Shaantha, becomes the battleground for pride and ownership.

Dulquer Salmaan delivers a powerful performance, depicting his transformation from an eager newcomer to a self-driven star consumed by ambition. Samuthirakani shines as the mentor torn between love and disappointment, while Bhagyashri Borse stands out as a strong, emotionally layered heroine. Rana Daggubati adds intensity in a pivotal role as a police officer.

Visually stunning, the film’s black-and-white cinematography by Dani Sanchez-Lopez beautifully captures the bygone era, while Ramalingam’s art direction and Jhanu Chanthar’s evocative score elevate the film’s depth and drama.

Jointly produced by Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media, Kaantha promises an emotionally charged exploration of friendship, fame, and the creative struggles that define the world of cinema.