Kabir Singh Producer To Remake Vijay's Master in Hindi?

Filmmakers in Bollywood have made a lot of profits by remaking many South Indian movies. Now, it is the turn of Tamil movie "Master". The team which remade the Telugu hit "Arjun Reddy" is now eyeing Thalapathy Vijay's latest release "Master" movie for its next Production.

As expected, Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Master' has given a grand entry into theatres and is running successfully. Master was the first Tamil movie to hit theatres followed by Silamabarasan's Eswaran. Both the movies are doing well at the ticket window.

Now, we hear that this movie will be remade in Hindi in all probabilities. Murad Khethani who worked on the remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster "Arjun Reddy" in Hindi as "Kabir Singh" will be making "Master' too, if a buzz doing the rounds is any indication.

The producer who made good profit from the movie "Kabir Singh" is after "Master" to remake this movie in Hindi. Now, debates are going on regarding who will take up the roles of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in Bollywood. Sources have revealed that this producer watched the movie in Hyderabad even before its release and has even finished discussions about its remake with stakeholders.

But people are inquisitive to know why this attempt is being made even after dubbed Hindi version of the movie is already released along with the Tamil version!

"Master' got released in theatres on January 13 in theatres after it faced a lot of hurdles including occupancy for just fifty per cent seating in theatres due to Coronavirus restrictions. Box office sources say that the movie has amassed about more than forty crores on its first day. Besides, Sankranthi festival holiday became an added advantage and proved to be a plus point. However, the movie has evoked mixed opinions from fans, critics and movie buffs.