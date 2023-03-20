Kabzaa Day 3 Box Office Collection: Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep's Film Disappoints

Kabzaa, starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep and Shriya Saran, is facing a disappointing run at the box office. Despite high expectations for the weekend, the film failed to maintain its momentum and earned less than its opening day collection on March 17th. This indicates that Kabzaa is unlikely to make a significant impact at the box office. Additionally, the film has received negative reviews from both critics and audiences.

On its opening day, Kabzaa earned Rs 10.35 crore, but failed to sustain this level of performance over the weekend. As per trade reports, the film earned approximately Rs 4.50 crore in India on Sunday, March 19th, bringing the total collection to Rs 20.60 crore.

Reports suggest that the film had an occupancy rate of 35.78 percent on Sunday, with these figures being specific to the Kannada version of the film.

Kabzaa, directed and written by R Chandru, is a period action film featuring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran in lead roles, with Shiva Rajkumar appearing in an explosive cameo. The film centers around the life of an air force officer named Arkeshwaran, who is forced to enter the underworld due to unforeseen circumstances.

Produced by Anand Pandit, R Chandru, and Alankar Pandian, Kabzaa also features Murali Sharma, Sudha, Nawab Shhah, and John Kokken in supporting roles.