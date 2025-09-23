‘Kaithi 2’ on hold amid creative differences!

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who was once at the forefront of multiple high-profile projects, is now facing a wave of setbacks. Reports suggest that the much-hyped Rajinikanth–Kamal Haasan multi-starrer, initially planned under his direction, may now be helmed by another filmmaker. Adding to this, Lokesh’s ambitious superhero film with Aamir Khan is also said to have been shelved.

The latest buzz comes as a shock to fans—Kaithi 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Kaithi, has reportedly been put on hold. Speculations point to creative differences between Lokesh Kanagaraj and lead actor Karthi as the primary reason. Karthi, who has been waiting patiently for the sequel to roll out while Lokesh juggled other commitments, now faces disappointment as the project hits an unexpected roadblock.

Neither Lokesh nor Karthi has addressed these rumors, leaving fans anxious about the film’s future. Meanwhile, Lokesh’s most recent release, Coolie, drew mixed reactions and sparked widespread trolling on social media, intensifying pressure on the director.

With growing doubts around his upcoming ventures, industry watchers are keen to see whether Lokesh can resolve the issues surrounding Kaithi 2. The big question remains—will the celebrated filmmaker reclaim his momentum and silence his critics with the sequel?