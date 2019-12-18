Kajal Aggarwal Joins The League of Mahesh Babu in Rare Honour

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Sita opposite Bellamkonda Srinivas. The film was a flop but Kajal received appreciation for her role. While she's busy signing back to back movies, she's all set to become the first South Indian actress to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

It may be recalled that Mahesh Babu's wax statue too was made last year.

No other South Indian actress has been conferred this honour. Kajal's waed statue will be placed at the famed museum at Universal Studios, Singapore in February 2020. Kajal will fly to Singapore for the unveiling of her statue.

Kajal shared pictures and her excitement with fans on Twitter. She posted on her social media page thus: "Excited an honoured to unveil my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore! On the 5th of February 2020, I will be @mtsingaore in the ultimate Film Star Experience to introduce m figure, stay tuned!"

On Instagram, an excited Kajal posted "Me and my other half will see you in Singapore on 5/02/2020. How could I not say that!"

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most talented actors in the Southern film industry. She's juggling Tamil and Telugu movies and was also seen in Hindi movies. Kajal is looking forward to 2020 as she's been signed up for Kamal Haasan's ambitious franchise Indian 2.