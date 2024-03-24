Kajal Aggarwal wishes success for Naveen Chandra’s ‘Inspector Rishi’

Queen Kajal Aggarwal, known for her discerning taste in projects, recently took to her social media platforms to share the trailer of Naveen Chandra's upcoming web series, "Inspector Rishi," extending her best wishes to the team. The series, directed by Nandini JS and produced by Sukh Dev Lahiri under Make Believe Productions, promises a captivating blend of horror and crime.

Scheduled to stream on Amazon Tamil Originals from the 29th of this month, "Inspector Rishi" features Naveen Chandra in the lead role, supported by a talented cast including Sunaina, Kanna Ravi, Srikrishna Dayal, Malini Jeevaratnam, and Kumar Vale. The series has garnered significant attention, especially from Kajal Aggarwal, who is co-starring with Naveen Chandra in the upcoming movie "Satyabhama."

Set in the eerie Thien Kadu forest, the series delves into a series of mysterious murders intertwined with supernatural elements. Inspector Rishi, portrayed by Naveen Chandra, leads the investigation into these gruesome killings, despite skepticism from the locals. Opting for a scientific approach, Rishi and his team unravel shocking revelations that lead them on a suspenseful journey to uncover the truth behind the murders.

Kajal Aggarwal praised the trailer for its intriguing narrative and extended her best wishes to the entire team, highlighting her anticipation for the series' release. With its gripping storyline and talented cast, "Inspector Rishi" promises to captivate audiences with its suspenseful and thrilling narrative.







