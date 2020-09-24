Kajol writes of her 'warrior' mother as Tanuja turns 77

Veteran actress Tanuja turned 77 on Wednesday. To mark her birthday her daughter, actress Kajol, posted a special note on social media.



"When I'm with you I'm standing with an army.. Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and spirit! Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that you chose me for a daughter.... always and forever," Kajol wrote on Instagram. She tagged her post with #foreveryourbaby. Along with the post, she shared a picture where the mother-daughter duo is seen in ethnic sarees.

Tanuja's younger daughter Tanishaa Mukerji, too, wished her mother.

"Happy birthday my earth mother .You are mischief .You are grace .You are love .You are nature .You are soul .You are my universe.

Loveme you mommy," Tanishaa posted on Instagram.