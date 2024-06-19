‘Kalki 2898 AD’ prepares for glitzy pre-release event in Mumbai

Tollywood enthusiasts and cinema buffs are eagerly anticipating the grand unveiling of "Kalki 2898 AD," the upcoming big-budget extravaganza featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. Scheduled to hit theaters on June 27, 2024, the film promises to be a visual spectacle with high-octane VFX and an ensemble of renowned actors.

Today, the producers of "Kalki 2898 AD" announced the commencement of its promotional journey with the first pre-release event in Mumbai, scheduled to commence after 6 PM. This event will provide a platform for Prabhas and the entire cast to engage with the media and offer insights into the film's production, storyline, and their respective roles in this epic saga.

Produced under the prestigious banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, known for its cinematic brilliance, "Kalki 2898 AD" boasts an impressive lineup of stars including Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathy, among others. The film is poised to captivate audiences in 3D, 4DX, and IMAX formats, ensuring a cinematic experience of unparalleled scale and grandeur.

Adding to the anticipation is the musical genius of Santhosh Narayanan, whose compositions are expected to elevate the film's narrative and emotional depth. With its blend of cutting-edge technology and stellar performances, "Kalki 2898 AD" aims to redefine the boundaries of Telugu cinema and leave a lasting impression on global audiences.

As Tollywood gears up for this cinematic spectacle, fans and industry insiders alike await the revelations and insights that will unfold at tonight's eagerly anticipated pre-release event in Mumbai.