Live
- US, India must remain at forefront of technology to defend their value systems: Ajit Doval
- I've been the only who copped a lot of flak: Warner on 2018 ball-tampering incident
- Country Club Unveils VIP platinum global card to commemorate Yoga Day
- K'taka HC grants bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnap case
- Meta Launches Threads API for Developers to Create Unique Integrations
- PM Modi to lead International Day of Yoga celebrations in Srinagar
- Radhakrishnan Resigns Ministerial Post After Lok Sabha Victory
- Central banks plans to add gold to their reserves in a year: WGC
- The Rise of Airbnb: How a Simple Idea Transformed Travel
- Real Oviedo one game away from a long-awaited return to La Liga
Just In
Kalki Koechlin starts shooting for ‘Her Story’ in Antichan-des-Frotignes, France
Actress Kalki Koechlin, who was recently featured in the streaming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, has commenced shooting for her next film ‘Her Story’ in France.
Mumbai: Actress Kalki Koechlin, who was recently featured in the streaming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, has commenced shooting for her next film ‘Her Story’ in France.
In the film, Kalki portrays the character of Olivia, a self-deprecating American writer. The shooting is currently underway at Antichan-des-Frotignes in the Pyrenees.
Discussing her role, Kalki told IANS: “Olivia is an intellectual from New York, with roots in France, who returns to write her grandmother’s story. She finds herself half reliving the past and half predicting the future as the Covid-19 pandemic hits the world.”
She further explained that the film is a comedy exploring how patterns can be read out of practically anything and how individuals often feel accountable for the world's workings.
“The challenge of playing a self-deprecating American writer, who begins to feel like she’s affecting the world around her with every word she writes, is fun and daunting," she added.
The actress, who has her roots in France, has never lived in a European country, though. Born in Puducherry, which was a French colony at one point, Kalki said: “I grew up watching French cinema from the nouvelle vague and listening to classic singers like Edith Piaf and not so classic ones like Leo Ferre.”