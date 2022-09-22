Kamal Haasan Joins The Sets Of Shankar's Indian 2 Movie

It is all known that iconic actor Kamal Haasan is all set to come up with the sequel of his blockbuster movie Indian (Bhaarateeyudu). Well, there were a few differences between the director and the production house and thus the shooting of this movie was halted. But now, everything is sorted out and thus Shankar began the shooting and also stated that he will also continue with Ram Charan's RC15 shooting balancing his work. Off late, Kamal Haasan also joined the shooting and the makers dropped a small video on social media and shared this happy news…

Kamal Haasan also shared this happy news with all his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

He shared the images and a small video and wrote, "#Indian2 from today. @Udhaystalin @shankarshanmugh @LycaProductions @RedGiantMovies_".

In the video, Shankar is seen receiving Kamal Haasan and then they are seen discussing something holding the script.

Well, the prequel of Indian 2 movie is also known for its ensemble cast and for the sequel too, the makers roped in star actors. Along with Kamal Haasan even Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek, Sukanya as Amrithavalli (Senapathy's wife), Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Samuthirakani, Delhi Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan, Manobala, Sivaji, Guruvayoor, Vinod Sagar, Gulshan Grover, Deepa Shankar, Shyam Prasad and Ranveer Singh (Extended Cameo) are essaying important roles in this movie.

Indian 2 movie is being directed by Shankar and is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies banners.