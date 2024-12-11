NBA Cup: OKC defense is no. 1 for a reason, says Luka Doncic after QF loss

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a crushing defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, falling 118-104 in the quarterfinals of the 2024 NBA Cup Nights at Paycom Center on Wednesday (IST).

With a trip to Las Vegas for the semifinals on the line, the Mavericks struggled mightily, especially in a disastrous third quarter, allowing the Thunder to seize control and ultimately seal the victory.

Luka Doncic was stifled by Oklahoma City's top-ranked defense, scoring just two points in the first half. While he found some rhythm late in the third, the Mavericks were already down 90-73, facing an uphill battle they could never overcome.

“There’s a reason they’re the No. 1 defensive team in the league. They have great defensive players. They decided to double me every time. Give credit to them. They played really good defense today," said Doncic after the match.

It was a first half to forget for Doncic, who was named the NBA’s player of the week when the Mavericks went 3-0 last week.

Dallas was plagued by 19 turnovers, which led to 36 Thunder points, a glaring issue that coach Jason Kidd pinpointed as a major factor in the loss. The Mavericks also lost the rebounding battle 28-17 in the second half, further contributing to their collapse.

Oklahoma City shot a blistering 53% after halftime, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who exploded for 39 points. The Mavericks' defense struggled to contain him and the rest of the Thunder, who hit 20 of 50 three-pointers. Naji Marshall, returning after a four-game absence, scored a team-high 19 points, but his efforts weren't enough to shift the momentum.

“He’s a great scorer. He gets his teammates involved. A lot of times, it’s hard to stop him. I think at some point, you got to send two or three players. It’s amazing to play against a guy like this, the battles. It’s fun,” said Doncic on Shai.

This loss snapped the Mavericks' seven-game winning streak, though they’ve still won 11 of their last 13 games. With the defeat, they now face an added game on Sunday against the loser of the Golden State-Houston matchup, as their road-heavy schedule continues.