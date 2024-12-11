Three drug peddlers arrested in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: Three drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

A police statement said, “Continuing efforts to combat the menace of drugs in society, Baramulla Police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession."

The officials said that a team from Police Station Pattan, led by SHO intercepted a vehicle (Ertiga, registration number JK05M-8404) at a checkpoint near the Railway Crossing Pattan.

“The vehicle was occupied by three individuals who were identified as, Jhon Mohd Mir, son of Gh Mohd Mir, resident of Nillah Palpora; Mohd Yaqoob Mir, son of Late Ab Aziz, resident of Nillah Palpora; and Faisal Ahmad Hajam, son of Gh Qadir, resident of Pushwari Anantnag. During the search, 78 grams of contraband Charas (in powder form) were recovered from their possession. The accused have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Pattan for further legal proceedings," said the officials.

“Additionally, the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has been seized. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Pattan and an investigation is underway. We urge the public to report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities to the nearest police establishment or dial 112," the officials said further.

The police have been stressing that the cooperation of the community is vital in eradicating the drug menace.

"Baramulla Police reiterate their commitment to taking strict legal action against those involved in criminal activities,” a police statement read.

J&K Police have intensified their crackdown on drug smugglers and peddlers since the menace has been plaguing the local youths. Further, it is believed that drug addiction is used as a subjugating tactic to lure youth towards terrorism.

Funds generated from the rug trade, according to intelligence agencies, are used partly to fund various terrorist outfits in the union territory.



