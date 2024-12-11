Interstate Burglar Arrested in Karimnagar: Stolen Gold, Silver, and Electronics Recovered

Karimnagar police have apprehended an interstate burglar involved in a series of thefts across the city, including break-ins at residences and temples. The accused, identified as Kandula Satyanarayana alias Sattibabu (50), hails from Cheruvugattu village in Mandapeta Mandal, East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. He was nabbed following surveillance by special police teams under the leadership of One Town CI Billa Koteshwar.

String of Thefts in Karimnagar

Over the past 15 days, Karimnagar witnessed a spree of burglaries. The thieves targeted locked homes and temples, causing concern among residents. Significant incidents include a theft at the Hanuman Temple near Kothirampur Bus Stop, where Panchaloha idols were stolen, and an attempted burglary at Lakshminagar Hanuman Temple, which was foiled by a watchman.

Another major burglary took place in the Satavahana Colony of Kattarampur on September 23, where thieves broke into a locked house and stole a television along with 20 grams of gold and 46 grams of silver ornaments.

Investigation Leads to Arrest

Following these incidents, Karimnagar police formed two special teams to intensify their investigation. Satyanarayana, who has a history of over 20 criminal cases, was apprehended during vehicle checks in Gouthami Nagar. Upon his arrest, police recovered 16 grams of gold jewelry, 4 grams of gold rings, a Samsung LED TV, and 46 grams of silver ornaments.

A Repeat Offender

Police revealed that Sattibabu is a habitual offender and has previously served jail time for similar crimes. Despite multiple incarcerations, he continued committing burglaries upon release on bail. CI Koteshwar stated that stringent measures are being taken to prevent him from reoffending.

Targeting Locked Homes

The police noted that Sattibabu primarily targeted locked homes for his thefts. Although he was caught, another suspect involved in temple thefts remains at large. Authorities believe smaller-time thieves might be responsible for the temple burglaries.

Police Advisory

Karimnagar police have urged residents to inform local police stations when leaving their homes unattended. Enhanced vigilance and public cooperation are expected to help curb such crimes.