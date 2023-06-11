Kamal Haasan to allot 30 days for ‘Project K’!

A sensational buzz involving legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan had left his fans and industry circles in excitement recently. The buzz had it that Kamal was approached by the makers of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s highly-anticipated sci-fi thriller, “Project K,” who requested Kamal to essay the main antagonist’s role in the movie.

Now, the latest grapevine reveals that “Project K” makers have requested Kamal to allot 30 days to wrap up his portions in the movie. Apparently, Kamal has responded positively. If things go as expected, an official announcement on Kamal’s inclusion in the cast could be expected soon.

Being directed by Nag Ashwin, “Project K” also features Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in a crucial role. The actor gets injured in the sets of the film and is about join back soon. The Ashwini Dutt production is slated for a huge pan-international release on January 12 as a Sankranthi festive treat next year.