Kamal Haasan to kickstart 'Vikram'

Kamal Haasan who has been focusing more on political works lately is all set to get busy with back-to-back movies as well.



According to the buzz, Kamal Haasan is all set to kick start the shooting for his next project, 'Vikram'. Kamal Hassan has reportedly asked the makers to commence the pre-production works as soon as possible. It seems like Kamal will take the project onto the floor as soon as the situation gets back to normal. Lokesh Kanagaraj of 'Khaidi' fame is helming the project and is currently busy fine-tuning the script. He is also eager to commence the shooting and complete the pre-production works at a brisk pace. Both Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj have decided to wrap up the shooting of the film as soon as possible.



Two star actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil are on board to play a crucial role in the movie. Touted to be an action thriller, the posters of the film have already created enough buzz around the movie.

