Kamal Haasan’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ OTT Release Date Announced

The highly anticipated sequel, ‘Bharateeyudu 2,’ featuring the legendary Kamal Haasan and directed by Shankar, is set to make its debut on OTT. The film, which has been a topic of much discussion since its theatrical release, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting August 9. This major action movie will be accessible in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, expanding its reach to a diverse audience.

‘Bharateeyudu 2’ is a significant sequel to the 1996 cult classic ‘Bharateeyudu.’ With a budget of around 250 crores, the film was produced by Subaskaran under Laika Productions. The sequel, featuring Kamal Haasan as Senapathi, aimed to build on the success of its predecessor with a grand scale and high expectations.

Despite its massive budget and star-studded cast, ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ did not achieve the anticipated success at the box office. The film managed to collect less than 100 crores, which was seen as a major setback for the producers. While it performed well in Tamil, it struggled in Telugu and Hindi markets.

Critics and audiences were divided on the film's quality. Kamal Haasan's performance, Shankar's direction, and Anirudh's music faced significant criticism. Many felt that the film's core message was outdated, and Kamal Haasan's role was overshadowed by Siddharth's extended screen time. The film's portrayal of Kamal Haasan's character and his look were also subjects of negative feedback.

The storyline of ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ revolves around Chitra Arvind (played by Siddharth), a YouTuber who exposes the corruption of officials. His and his girlfriend Aarti’s (Priya Bhavani Shankar) lives are disrupted due to his channel. Senapathi, living anonymously in Chinese Taipei, returns to India to fight corruption on public demand.

The excitement doesn't end with ‘Bharateeyudu 2.’ A third installment, Bharateeyudu 3, is already in the works, with Kajal Aggarwal set to play a pivotal role. The teaser for the third part was unveiled at the climax of ‘Bharateeyudu 2,’ and it's scheduled for release in January. Fans are eagerly anticipating how the story will continue.