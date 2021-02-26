Kangana Ranaut claims she is the only actress after Sridevi to try comedy

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is the only actress after late superstar Sridevi to have given comedy a shot. Her assertion came on Thursday, which marks 10 years of release of her hit romantic comedy, Tanu Weds Manu.

"I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu," Kangana Ranaut tweeted.





I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu https://t.co/WMXgPdi781 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

In a separate tweet, the actress mentioned how the Aanand L. Rai directorial film contributed in shaping her career.

"Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won't, all destiny, glad my destiny has you," the actress wrote.





Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won't,all destiny, glad my destiny has you ❤️ https://t.co/J2Rk7usj3E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

Written by Himanshu Sharma, the film also features R Madhavan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Swara Bhasker and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles.

Director Rai, too, took to Instagram to celebrate 10 years of his film's release. He wrote: "Someone said so beautifully...Nothing of me is original, I am the combined effort of everyone I have ever known. Thank you for giving me my identity Thank you for making me Woh Tanu weds Manu wala Aanand Rai. Thank you."