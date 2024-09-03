Kangana Ranaut’s‘ Emergency’faces release delays amidst controversies

Actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut's latest directorial venture, Emergency, which was set to release on September 6, has hit a major roadblock. The film, in which Kangana portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is set against the backdrop of the Indian political emergency. However, the movie’s release has been indefinitely delayed due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and nationwide protests.

The CBFC has yet to clear Emergency for release, leaving the film in limbo. Additionally, several Sikh organizations across the country have raised strong objections to the film, fearing that it portrays their community in a negative light. Protests have erupted in several cities, including Hyderabad, with some groups threatening to block the film’s release if it makes it to theaters.

The controversy erupted following the release of the film's trailer on August 14. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer depicts prominent Sikh separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale allegedly making a deal with the Congress party to secure votes in exchange for a separate Sikh state. This depiction has sparked widespread criticism, with many accusing Kangana and her team of presenting a biased narrative.

Sources close to the government have hinted that the film's release may be stalled to avoid hurting religious sentiments. In response to the mounting challenges, Kangana took to social media, stating that “an emergency has been imposed on her emergency film,” and announced her intent to pursue legal action to secure the film's release.



