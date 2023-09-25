Kangna heaps praise on ‘Chandramukhi 2’

“Chandramukhi” film has huge following among the Telugu audiences. This can make“Chandramukhi 2,” starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut open big in Tollywood. The horror comedy directed by P Vasu is bankrolled by Subhaskaran of Lyca Productions. The Telugu pre-release event was held in Hyderabad.

At the event, Kangana said, “The beauty of ‘Chandramukhi 2’ is I will play a Telugu girl in the Tamil version and vice-versa. I had a great time working for ‘Chandramukhi 2.’ Without Vasu sir the film wouldn’t have been possible. I will miss Lawrence sir, Vasu sir, and the entire team. Choosing me for the Chandramukhi role was a creative call, but it wasn’t a business call. By the time I got into the project, all other deals were locked.”

Kangana continued, “I feel elated to have worked under Lyca Productions, and I hope they do Hindi films as well. MM Keeravani sir is one of the biggest assets of the film.” The movie also features Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Vadivelu, and Lakshmi Menon in other key roles.

















