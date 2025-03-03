Live
- PM Modi invites more women to share life stories on NaMo App Open Forum
- Trump Claims Putin Wants Peace, But Civilian Deaths in Ukraine Mount
- Waste by Education Leaders Leaves Educators Vulnerable to Trump’s Attack
- CM Chandrababu Stops Convoy to Speak with Sai Sadhana Chit Fund Victims
- Memes Go Viral Following Trump-Zelensky Fallout During Oval Office Meeting
- Gade Srinivasulu Wins Uttarandhra Teacher MLC Seat
- Kinetic Green to launch new TVC for its E-Luna, brings back the iconic “Chal Meri Luna” legacy with a modern twist
- Herbalife India Partners with Rising Cricket Star Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Hyundai Motor India Limited introduces new variants and updates for the Undisputed Ultimate SUV – Hyundai CRETA
- ‘Jigael’ trailer heightens excitement
Just In
‘Kannappa’teaser unveiled: A mythological epic like never before
The wait is over! The highly anticipated teaser of Kannappa has finally been released, promising a grand cinematic spectacle that blends devotion, action, and stunning visuals.
The wait is over! The highly anticipated teaser of Kannappa has finally been released, promising a grand cinematic spectacle that blends devotion, action, and stunning visuals. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast that includes Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal, this mythological epic is set to redefine storytelling on the big screen.
From the very first frame, the teaser immerses viewers in a world of faith, transformation, and high-stakes drama. Vishnu Manchu shines as Thinnadu, a fearless warrior whose devotion to Lord Shiva leads to a profound spiritual journey. Akshay Kumar portrays Lord Shiva with an awe-inspiring presence, while Mohanlal takes on the role of Kirata. Prabhas makes a powerful impact as Rudra, adding to the film’s grandeur. The teaser also features glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal and PreityMukhundhan, further amplifying the star power.
With breathtaking cinematography, intense action sequences, and a soul-stirring background score, Kannappa teases an emotionally charged adventure that pays tribute to unwavering faith and devotion. Prior to its global release, the teaser was exclusively showcased to the media in Mumbai, earning high praise from critics and industry insiders.
Director Mukesh Kumar Singh emphasized the film’s deeper meaning, calling it “a tribute to faith, devotion, and transformation.” Vishnu Manchu, who has nurtured this project for over a decade, described Kannappa as a labor of love, promising a cinematic experience like never before.
Produced by M. Mohan Babu, Kannappa is set for a grand worldwide release on April 25, 2025. Get ready to witness an unforgettable journey of faith and destiny!