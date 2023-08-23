Live
- Chandrayaan-3 mission: The journey to the Moon so far
- Chandrayaan-3 mission: All set for automatic landing sequence, says ISRO
- Board exams twice a year, Class 11 & 12 students to study 2 languages said Government
- India's space journey began in 1962 with the formation of INCOSPAR: Congress
- India has taken 'giant leap' in space sector with Chandrayaan-3: Anurag Thakur
- G20 poured record levels of public money into fossil fuels in 2022: Report
- Momentous journey for India: Bengal Guv on Chandrayaan-3 moon mission
- Chandrayaan-3: Ramdev performs 'yagya' in Haridwar for mission's success
- India’s Men in Moon Mission-3
- Always committed to the interest of the state in the Cauvery water issue; DCM DK Shivakumar
Just In
‘Kantara 2’ to be made on a whopping budget; here are the full details
“Kantara” is one film that created a sensation of sorts at the box office.
“Kantara” is one film that created a sensation of sorts at the box office. Rishab Shetty acted and directed this film which was made on a budget of just 16 crores. The film made close to 400 crores gross worldwide.
Well, the second part of the film is in the pre-production stage as of now and the makers, Hombale Films have spiked the budget hugely. As per the buzz from the Kannada media, the film is being made on a budget of a whopping 125 crores.
The makers are confident that the film deserves all the padding and budget as the first part was a huge hit. Rishab Shetty became a popular hero after the first part and he is now done with the script and is gearing up for the shoot.
“Kantara 2” is the prequel to “Kantara” and will deal with how PanjurliDaiva became such an important figure in the lives of people in the Tulu region.