‘Kantara 2’ to be made on a whopping budget; here are the full details

“Kantara” is one film that created a sensation of sorts at the box office. Rishab Shetty acted and directed this film which was made on a budget of just 16 crores. The film made close to 400 crores gross worldwide.

Well, the second part of the film is in the pre-production stage as of now and the makers, Hombale Films have spiked the budget hugely. As per the buzz from the Kannada media, the film is being made on a budget of a whopping 125 crores.

The makers are confident that the film deserves all the padding and budget as the first part was a huge hit. Rishab Shetty became a popular hero after the first part and he is now done with the script and is gearing up for the shoot.

“Kantara 2” is the prequel to “Kantara” and will deal with how PanjurliDaiva became such an important figure in the lives of people in the Tulu region.