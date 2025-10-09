Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses ₹100 Crore in India – Taran Adarsh Tweets Box Office Collection

Live
Highlights
Kantara Chapter 1 enters the ₹100 crore club in India with week 1 total of ₹103.10 crore.
Rishab Shetty's latest flick Kantara Chapter 1 has entered the ₹100 crore club in India, showing a strong performance at the box office. The movie is expected to continue running successfully in theatres until the Diwali release on 21 October.
According to popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s week 1 collections are as follows:
Thursday: ₹18.50 crore
Friday: ₹13.50 crore
Saturday: ₹20 crore
Sunday: ₹23 crore
Monday: ₹8.70 crore
Tuesday: ₹11.20 crore
Wednesday: ₹8.20 crore
The total collections in the first week stand at ₹103.10 crore. Taran Adarsh took to X to share the news.
Hindi version also contributed significantly to the collections.
