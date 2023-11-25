‘Kantara’ prequel first look to drop on Nov 27

The prequel to Rishab Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’, has been christened ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ and that the first look will be unveiled on November 27, after which it will begin shooting.The film will be produced by Hombale films much like the previous venture, and officially announcing the film, both the director and the production house unveiled a poster of the film on social media.

Rishab took to his X account and unveiling the poster wrote: “Revealing the first look on 27th nov @ 12:25pm”





Hombale Films unveiling the poster wrote: “Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen!”

The commencement will be kickstarted by a grand muhurat pooja, with massive set being constructed for the film, where Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and the other cast and crew will be present.

Following the ceremony, the makers will kick off the principal photography for the film in December, and the rest of the cast will be announced in due time.

The poster alluding to film’s previous mythology of the local village deity and his powers, features a fiery hellscape with a deep black void in the middle.

Also referring to its theme of environmentalism, as well as forceful eviction of villagers from their land under the pretext of protecting the environment, it shows a burning forest likely induced by the wrath of the god himself.