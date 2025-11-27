  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer: A Hilarious Multi-Faith Marriage Chaos Returns

  • Created On:  27 Nov 2025 12:45 PM IST
Kapil Sharma
X

Kapil Sharma: Mumbai gives ‘scooterwalas’ like me an opportunity

Kapil Sharma is back with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, and the trailer is packed with comedy, confusion and multiple marriages across different faiths.

The trailer of Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 released on 26 November 2025. The comedy shows Kapil trapped in a mess after accidentally marrying multiple women while trying to marry the girl he loves.

Kapil’s Multi-Faith Mix-Up

Kapil tells a priest (played by the late Asrani) that he became a Muslim, Hindu, and Christian for his love but ended up with three wives.

He is also seen in a Sikh look, adding to the confusion.

Comedy of Errors

Every time Kapil tries to marry his real love, he mistakenly marries someone else.

He struggles to hide the truth while dealing with three wives and a fourth unexpected wedding.

A Cop Enters the Chase

Sushant Singh plays a cop looking for a man who has married three women.

This increases the chaos in Kapil’s life.

Cast & Crew

The film stars Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, and more.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, it is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan.


Tags

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 trailerKapil Sharma new movieKapil Sharma trailer 2025Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 castKapil Sharma comedy filmBollywood trailer 2025Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon sequel

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Free to build Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, but Ram Mandir will also be built: Sukanta Majumdar

Free to build Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, but Ram Mandir will also be built: Sukanta Majumdar

National News

More
Share it
X