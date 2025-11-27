Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer: A Hilarious Multi-Faith Marriage Chaos Returns

The trailer of Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 released on 26 November 2025. The comedy shows Kapil trapped in a mess after accidentally marrying multiple women while trying to marry the girl he loves.

Kapil’s Multi-Faith Mix-Up

Kapil tells a priest (played by the late Asrani) that he became a Muslim, Hindu, and Christian for his love but ended up with three wives.

He is also seen in a Sikh look, adding to the confusion.

Comedy of Errors

Every time Kapil tries to marry his real love, he mistakenly marries someone else.

He struggles to hide the truth while dealing with three wives and a fourth unexpected wedding.

A Cop Enters the Chase

Sushant Singh plays a cop looking for a man who has married three women.

This increases the chaos in Kapil’s life.

Cast & Crew

The film stars Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, and more.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, it is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan.