Kapoor Sisters Enjoying Their Switzerland Vacation

It seems an unofficial holiday season is making many Bollywood stars to fly to picturesque locations. We have already seen Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and a few others enjoying their winter vacation.

Now we have come up with the super cool pics of Kapoor sisters Lolo and Bebo who are now at Switzerland making their trip a joyous one holidaying in valleys of the beautiful country with their family.

Here we have collated all the pics straight from the Instagram page of Karisma Kapoor… Have a look!

In the very first pic, we can see Bebo and Lolo are enjoying in a snow-filled place and our little Taimur dressed up in skiing outfit.





This post has three images…One has both sisters along with little munchkin Taimur. Lolo is dressed up in total black avatar along with full-sleeved winter jacket. Whereas Bebo in colourful floral jacket with beanie cap and sunnies. Of course, our little star Taimur is dressed up in a red jacket and black pants with a green helmet and blue gloves.

The second pic is just lovely…Saif and Bebo holding hands together. Saif is seen in complete black outfits. The third one with the whole family together… Saif, Bebo, Lolo and Taimur under one frame.





Karisma and Kareena posing to cameras together with a winsome smile…





A surprising guest with Kapoor sisters… It is Varun Dawan having fun time!!!





Finally the last one… Kareena and Karisma are enjoying their cozy dinner. Kareena wore a black outfit with statement neckpiece and earrings. Karisma was looking simple in a round tee and simple studs.