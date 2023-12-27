‘Karimnagar Most Wanted’ Web series: Mafia theme subject with local flavour

Cast: Sai Surepalli, Aman Surepalli, Anirudh Thukuntla, Gopal Madharam, Srivardhan, Mahesh Rawul, Rakesh Rachakonda etc.

Producers: Street Beatz Cinema

Director: Balaji Bhuvanagiri

Music: Sahitya Sagar and SAnant Srikar

Writer: Ramesh Eligeti

Cinematography: Sankeerth Rahul Machineni

Rating: 3/5

"Karimnagar Most Wanted" is a Telugu web series available on the Aha OTT platform. The story revolves around Gani and his friends from Karimnagar, who, after facing setbacks in their lives, get involved in loan recovery work. The narrative takes an interesting turn when they find themselves entangled in a money conversion scheme during demonetization. Gani, played by Sai Surepalli, becomes a local mafia leader, and the series explores his friendship and rivalry with MLA Purushottam.

The series has received positive feedback for its portrayal of local flavor and detailing of characters. While the initial portions may feel a bit slow, the narrative gains momentum after the main characters are sent to jail. The series is commended for showcasing the authentic Telangana dialect and successfully creating the atmosphere of Karimnagar town. The performances of the cast are appreciated for their sincerity and variation.

The writing and direction by Ramesh Eligeti and Balaji Bhuvanagiri, respectively, are lauded for delivering an engaging story with commercial elements while staying true to the backdrop of Karimnagar. Completely shot in Karimnagar, the series is noted for bringing out the local flavor and making the story relatable to the audience. The production values are considered high, and the inclusion of new actors who deliver good performances adds to the overall appeal. With limited resources and shoe string budget, and a completely new production team, they came up with a quality premium content.

In conclusion, "Karimnagar Most Wanted" is recommended for those who enjoy web series with a rural backdrop and a mafia theme. The series successfully captures the essence of Karimnagar and offers an engaging narrative with well-designed characters.